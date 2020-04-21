Next Up The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 14 Sneak Peek: Agent Park Returns to Alaska

The coronavirus pandemic might be causing a lot of your favorite shows to halt production or even end their seasons earlier than expected, but the streaming scene is just as busy as ever right about now. With all of the new shows and movies which will become available to stream in May, TV Guide is compiling a list of everything coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max in May 2020 below.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for some guidance about what to choose from this sprawling list of options, check out our comprehensive streaming recommendations list we've put together as well.

Netflix 2020 Original Movies and TV Shows: A Complete Guide

Hollywood Photo: Netflix

May 1

All Day and a Night [trailer]

The Half of It [trailer]

Hollywood [trailer]

May 8

The Eddy [trailer]

Dead to Me Season 2 [teaser]

Valeria Season 1 [trailer]

May 11

Trial by Media

May 12

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend [teaser]

May 13

The Wrong Missy [trailer]

May 26

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

May 29

Space Force [teaser]

Solar Opposites Photo: Hulu

May 1

Bloom: Complete Season 2 (Stan)

A Life Less Ordinary (1997)

Aeon Flux (2005)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Batman Begins (2005)

Billy the Kid (2013)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Demolition Man (1993)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

Gloria (2014)

GoodFellas (1990)

Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)

House of D (2005)

Megamind (2010)

Men With Brooms (2002)

Molly (1999)

Monster House (2006)

Mutant Species (1995)

Pathology (2008)

Planet 51 (2009)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

Some Kind of Hero (1982)

Soul Food (1997)

Sprung (1997)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Tamara (2006)

Tank Girl (1995)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Graduate (1967)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Patriot (2000)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Treasure Hounds (2017)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Walking Tall (1973)

May 5

Vikings: Season 6A (History)

May 8

Solar Opposites Season 1

Into the Dark: Delivered

Spaceship Earth (2020)

May 12

The Happy Days Of Garry Marshall: Special (ABC)

May 15

The Great Season 1

Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 15 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Seasons 37 - 39 (Food Network)

Fast N' Loud: Complete Season 15 (Discovery Channel)

Gold Rush: Complete Season 8 (Discovery Channel)

Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 2 (ID)

Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 12 & 13 (HGTV)

Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Discovery Channel)

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)

The Little Couple: Complete Seasons 13 & 14 (TLC)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)

Open Door: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

On the Market: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Reverse Engineering: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Molly Tries: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Andy Explores: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Handcrafted : Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

From the Test Kitchen: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

It's Alive with Brad: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

Epic Conversations: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Iconic Characters: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

Drag Me: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

73 Questions: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

Community en Español: Complete Series (NBC)

It's a Disaster (2012)

May 19

Story Of The Soaps: Special (ABC)

Like Crazy (2011)

Trial by Fire (2019)

May 20

Ultimate Tag: Series Premiere (Fox)

May 22

Holey Moley: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

To Tell The Truth: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Rocketman (2019)

Premature (2020)

Top End Wedding (2019)

Painter and the Thief (2020)

May 25

The Tracker (2019)

May 26

I Still Believe (2020)

May 28

Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

May 29

Ramy Season 2

Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2020)

Rufus Sewell, Agatha Christie's The Pale Horse Photo: Ben Blackall / © Mammoth Screen 2019

TBD

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Photo: Disney+

May 1

New Library Titles

Awesome Animals Season 1

Birth of Europe Season 1

Bride of Boogedy

Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin Season 1

CAR SOS Seasons 1-7

Disney Kirby Buckets Seasons 1-3

George of the Jungle

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco

How to Play Baseball

In Beaver Valley

Lost Treasures of Egypt Season 1

Love & Vets Season 1

Nature's Half Acre

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Prairie Dog Manor Season 1

Primal Survivor Seasons 1-4

Princess Bride

Prowlers of the Everglades

Secrets of the Zoo

Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa

Survive the Tribe Season 1

United States of Animals Season 1

Unlikely Animal Friends Season 3

Water Birds

Disney+ Originals

Be Our Chef Episode 106 - "Slimy yet Satisfying"

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 711 - "Shattered"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 126 - "Star Wars: Clock"

One Day at Disney Episode 122 - "Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor"

Prop Culture (S1)

May 2

New Library Titles

John Carter

May 4

Disney+ Originals

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Series Premiere - "Directing"

Star Wars: The Clone Wars S7 Finale- "Victory and Death"

May 8

Disney+ Originals

Be Our Chef Episode 107 - "Anyone Can Cook"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 127 - "Star Wars: Hanging Art"

One Day at Disney Episode 123 - "Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host"

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 102 - "Legacy"

Disney Insider Episode 105 - "Running through Disney, Sorcerer's Arena, Opening the Archives"

May 15

New Library Titles

Furry Files

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Disney+ Originals

Be Our Chef Episode 108 - "Worth Melting For"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 128 - "Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass"

One Day at Disney Episode 124 - "Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand"

It's a Dog's Life Series Premiere - "Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs"

May 22

New Library Titles

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers' Story

Disney Just Roll with It Season 1

Disney Mech-X4 Seasons 1-2

Disney Vampirina Season 3

Disneyland Goes to the World's Fair

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Heartland Docs, DVM Season 1

Hello, Dolly!

Marvel's Future Adventures Season 2

Disney+ Originals

The Big Fib Season 1

Be Our Chef Episode 109 - "Tiana's Place"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 129 - "Bambi: Lanterns"

One Day at Disney Episode 125 - "Ed Fritz: Imagineering Ride Engineer"

David Schwimmer, Friends

HBO Max will launch on Wednsday, May 27 with the entire HBO original content slate available to stream. The service will also boast several new originals, many library titles from the Warner Bros. collection, 20 films from Japan's Studio Ghibli animation house, and other titles it has acquired the streaming rights to.

May 27

HBO Max Originals

Craftopia

Legendary

Looney Tunes Cartoons

Love Life

The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo

On the Record

Series

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Batwoman

The Big Bang Theory

The Boondocks

Doctor Who

DC's Doom Patrol Season 1

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Friends

Katy Keene

Nancy Drew

The O.C.

Pretty Little Liars

Rick and Morty

Sesame Street

Movies

Batman movie collection

Casablanca

Citizen Kane

The Goonies

Gremlins

Howl's Moving Castle

Justice League

Kiki's Delivery Service

Lego movies

The Lord of the Rings

The Matrix

My Neighbor Totoro

Ponyo

Princess Mononoke

Spirited Away

Superman movie collection

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya

When Harry Met Sally

Wonder Woman

The Wizard of Oz