What do you get when you mix The Office, Friends, and Battlestar Galactica? Netflix's new series, Space Force, of course!

Netflix announced on Wednesday that Friends' alum Lisa Kudrow has joined the cast of the upcoming comedy series, joining Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, and more. This new workplace comedy, which will debut on Netflix on Friday, May 29, has all the makings of greatness already!

The series follows four-star general Mark R. Naird (Carell), who finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed Space Force rather than the Air Force like he'd always wanted. Under General Naird's command is a colorful team of scientists and "Spacemen," whose most pressing mission is sending men to the moon (again) and achieving total space domination — whatever that means.

Kudrow will play General Naird's wife, Maggie, who is described as a typical Air Force wife "who has sublimated parts of herself to her husband's career for two decades." Honestly, please just stick Steve Carrell in a room with Lisa Kudrow and see what happens. We'd watch that for hours.

