We finally have our first look at the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special! Almost a year since Netflix first announced the follow-up to the Tina Fey comedy, the streaming service released a teaser trailer and the first photos from the special, which will put Kimmy's (Ellie Kemper) next adventure in viewers' hands.

The interactive special, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend, will follow Kimmy as she tries to foil the Reverend's (Jon Hamm) evil plan and make it to her wedding on time. And you read that right, our Kimmy's getting married! Or at least she will be if you use the interactive features to make the right choices and not accidentally start a war against the Yukos.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt bowed out after four seasons in January 2019 with Kimmy finding her happy ending as the author of a popular children's book, which is then adapted into a theme park ride. The Kimmy interactive special is Netflix's second choose-your-own adventure special, following Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend - an all-new interactive special premieres May 12



Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakow­ski, Carol Kane, and Jon Hamm return - plus Daniel Radcliffe joins in on the fun as you get to decide how the story ends! pic.twitter.com/HU2tjF8xY2 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) April 15, 2020

In addition to Kemper and Hamm, the special will also find Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, and Carol Kane reprising their starring roles. The guest cast for the anticipated interactive event includes Daniel Radcliffe, Sara Chase, Lauren Adams, Donna Maria, Amy Sedaris, Michael Carlsen, Fred Armisen, Chris Parnell, Jack McBrayer, and Johnny Knoxville.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend will premiere on Netflix on Tuesday, May 12. Check out photos from the special below.

