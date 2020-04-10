Have you been absolutely dying for more Dead to Me? We've got good news: Season 2 officially has a premiere date!

On Friday, Netflix dropped a teaser and key art for the second season of Dead to Me, which premieres Friday, May 8. It looks like we'll be picking up right where Season 1 left of, with — spoilers coming — Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) standing over Steve's (James Marsden) dead body floating in the pool. We might even get to see the fatal shooting happen this time around.

The teaser doesn't give much else away, other than the fact that the girls will obviously be trying to get away with this murder, and honestly, good luck to them. According to the Season 2 synopsis, Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) will be hot on their heels after this latest twist, forcing the girls to go to extreme lengths to protect one another.

Dead to Me Season 2 premieres Friday, May 8 on Netflix.