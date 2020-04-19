Have you exhausted all your streaming options already? Well, don't you worry because next month Hulu will be adding even more new titles to your to-be-watched pile.

On Friday, May 8, Hulu will debut the first season of its new adult animated series Solar Opposites, which comes from the same warped mind which brought us Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland. Roiland co-created the series with Mike McMahan, and it centers on a family of aliens who crash land into a suburban American home. They'll have to decide whether they like or hate Earth as they protect their living supercomputer Pupa, which will one day evolve into its true form, eat them all, and terraform Earth.

The streaming service will also bring along a very different kind of comedy series in The Great, which premieres on Friday, May 15. The 10-episode series is a satirical drama about the rise of Catherine the Great and stars Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, and more. The series will follow Catherine as she arrives in Russia for an arranged marriage to the Emperor Peter and decides to change the world — provided she can somehow kill her husband and defeat the forces of the church, military, and court system to make room for her long-lasting reign. The Great was created, written, and executive produced by The Favourite co-writer Tony McNamara.

Also ahead next month is the second season of Ramy, which will debut on Friday, May 29. Golden Globe winner Ramy Youssef returns for another 10 episodes which follow him even further on his spiritual journey as he finds a new Muslim community to strengthen his faith.

There are some great movies coming to the service as well, like GoodFellas, The Green Mile, and the Elton John biopic Rocketman.

And May 31 will see the expiration of some great movies from the service, like Misery, Spider-Man, and Free Willy.

Below is a list of what's coming to Hulu next month, as well as what's leaving.

What's Coming

May 1

Bloom: Complete Season 2 (Stan)

A Life Less Ordinary (1997)

Aeon Flux (2005)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Batman Begins (2005)

Billy the Kid (2013)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Demolition Man (1993)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

Gloria (2014)

GoodFellas (1990)

Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)

House of D (2005)

Megamind (2010)

Men With Brooms (2002)

Molly (1999)

Monster House (2006)

Mutant Species (1995)

Pathology (2008)

Planet 51 (2009)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

Some Kind of Hero (1982)

Soul Food (1997)

Sprung (1997)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Tamara (2006)

Tank Girl (1995)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Graduate (1967)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Patriot (2000)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Treasure Hounds (2017)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Walking Tall (1973)

May 5

Vikings: Season 6A (History)

May 8

Solar Opposites Season 1

Into the Dark: Delivered

Spaceship Earth (2020)

May 12

The Happy Days Of Garry Marshall: Special (ABC)

May 15

The Great Season 1

Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 15 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Seasons 37 - 39 (Food Network)

Fast N' Loud: Complete Season 15 (Discovery Channel)

Gold Rush: Complete Season 8 (Discovery Channel)

Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 2 (ID)

Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 12 & 13 (HGTV)

Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Discovery Channel)

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)

The Little Couple: Complete Seasons 13 & 14 (TLC)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)

Open Door: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

On the Market: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Reverse Engineering: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Molly Tries: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Andy Explores: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Handcrafted : Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

From the Test Kitchen: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

It's Alive with Brad: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

Epic Conversations: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Iconic Characters: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

Drag Me: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

73 Questions: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

Community en Español: Complete Series (NBC)

It's a Disaster (2012)

May 19

Story Of The Soaps: Special (ABC)

Like Crazy (2011)

Trial by Fire (2019)

May 20

Ultimate Tag: Series Premiere (Fox)

May 22

Holey Moley: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

To Tell The Truth: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Rocketman (2019)

Premature (2020)

Top End Wedding (2019)

Painter and the Thief (2020)

May 25

The Tracker (2019)

May 26

I Still Believe (2020)

May 28

Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

May 29

Ramy Season 2

Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2020)

Solar Opposites Photo: Hulu

What's Leaving

May 31

50/50 (2011)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Deck the Halls (2011)

Eyes of an Angel (1994)

Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Gator (1976)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Hide (2011)

Hornet's Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

Kinsey (2004)

Leap Year (2010)

Major League II (1994)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Megamind (2010)

Misery (1990)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Night of the Living Dead (2006)

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)

Notes On a Scandal (2005)

Richard the Lionheart (2013)

Ricochet (2011)

Righteous Kill (2009)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

Spider-Man (2002)

Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)

Swingers (1996)

Tenderness (2009)

The Book Of Eli (2010)

The Cooler (2003)

The Descent (2005)

The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

Up in the Air (2009)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

Zombieland (2009)