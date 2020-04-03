The entertainment industry has nearly come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has necessitated production shutdowns, pushed back TV premiere dates (while other shows move up in their place), and sent our favorite series into limbo before their seasons could be completed. While some shows, like Supernatural and Legacies, are planning to return and finish out their seasons later this year, others are cutting them short and signing off early.

To help make some sense out of the constantly shifting television schedule, we're compiling the finale dates of every broadcast TV show, whether they were affected by the outbreak or had already wrapped before the shutdowns began.

TV Guide will continue updating with the latest information as more finale dates are announced. And check out all the ways TV, movies, sports, and events are being affected by coronavirus.

Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and Jared Padalecki, Supernatural Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW

April

Hawaii Five-0 (CBS): April 3 at 10/9c (SERIES FINALE) (Split over two nights)

Manifest (NBC): April 6 at 10/9c

The Resident (Fox): April 7 at 8/7c (Season shortened by three episodes)

Modern Family (ABC): April 8 at 9/8c (SERIES FINALE)

Grey's Anatomy (ABC): April 9 at 9/8c (Season shortened by four episodes)

New Amsterdam (NBC): April 14 at 9/8c (Season shortened)

Lego Masters (Fox): April 15 at 9/8c

Chicago Med (NBC): April 15 at 8/7c (Season shortened)

Chicago Fire (NBC): April 15 at 9/8c (Season shortened)

Chicago P.D. (NBC): April 15 at 10/9c (Season shortened)

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC): April 16 at 9/8c

Empire (Fox): April 21 at 9/8c (SERIES FINALE. Final season shortened by two episodes)

Superstore (NBC): April 23 at 8/7c (Season shortened)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC): April 23 at 8:30/7:30c

Will & Grace (NBC): April 23 at 9/8c (SERIES FINALE)

Law & Order: SVU (NBC): April 23 at 10/9c (Season shortened)





May

Indebted (NBC): May 3 at 9:30/8:30c

Good Girls (NBC): May 3 at 10/9c (Season shortened)

Survivor (CBS): May 13 at 8/7c (Live vote reveal/reunion special still up in the air, per Entertainment Weekly)

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC): May 14 at 10/9c (SERIES FINALE)

Station 19 (ABC): May 14 at 8/7c

The Blacklist (NBC): May 15 at 8/7c (Season shortened)

Little Big Shots (NBC): May 24 at 7/6c

The Masked Singer (Fox): May 27 at 8/7c (Moved from May 20)





TBA

Legacies (The CW): Season 2 returns later in 2020 (new episodes went on hiatus March 26)

Supernatural (The CW): Season 15 returns later in 2020 (new episodes went on hiatus March 23)

The Flash (The CW): Production halted (Variety reports the show has enough new episodes to last through May 19)

The Voice (NBC): Live shows in May currently up in the air, per the Associated Press

American Idol (ABC): Options for live shows currently under consideration, per Deadline

Riverdale (The CW): Production halted

Supergirl (The CW): Production halted

Dynasty (The CW): Production halted

Nancy Drew (The CW): Production halted

Charmed (The CW): Production halted

Batwoman (The CW): Production halted

Mom: (CBS): Production halted

NCIS (CBS): Production halted

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS): Production halted

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS): Production halted

Bull (CBS): Production halted

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS): Production halted

SEAL Team (CBS): Production halted

S.W.A.T (CBS): Production halted

Young Sheldon (CBS): Production halted

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS): Production halted

The Neighborhood (CBS): Production halted

The Goldbergs (ABC): Production halted

Schooled (ABC): Production halted

American Housewife (ABC): Production halted

Council of Dads (NBC)

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)

Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

9-1-1 (Fox)

Katy Keene (The CW)

Tommy (CBS)

MacGyver (CBS)

God Friended Me (CBS)

For Life (ABC)

Last Man Standing (Fox)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Bob's Burgers (Fox)