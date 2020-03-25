New Amsterdam's previously-filmed flu pandemic episode is now being shelved out of sensitivity for the deepening coronavirus crisis and because the real-life pandemic has hit way too close to home for the NBC medical drama. The Ryan Eggold-starring series is set and shot in New York City, which is currently the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, and it had previously filmed an episode about a deadly flu pandemic in New York, the script for which was written in 2019. However, per Deadline, after recurring guest star Daniel Dae Kim contracted the virus while in New York filming for the show and three New Amsterdam crew members tested positive for the coronavirus, NBC has decided not the air the episode, initially titled "Pandemic."

Later renamed "Our Doors Are Always Open," the episode was originally scheduled to air April 7, but, in an essay written for Deadline, New Amsterdam's executive producer and showrunner David Schulner wrote, "We showed what happens when our hospital has to erect tents in the parking lot because every bed is taken. Sometimes, what the mirror reflects back is too horrifying to look at." New Amsterdam joined a number of medical and rescue series in donating masks, gloves and other items in critically short supply to the New York State Department of Health last week.

As a result of the pandemic episode being pulled, NBC's lineup will see some changes in the coming weeks. Now, New Amsterdam will move from Tuesday at 10/9c to Tuesday at 9/8c beginning next week, with repeats running on March 31 and April 7 at 9/8c until the season finale on April 14.

New Amsterdam does plan to air the pulled episode at a later date.