Survivor Brothers Season 2 (covering Survivor 40: Winners at War)

Ep. 11: Survivor Season 40 Recap Podcast: Nick Might Regret that Risky Vote

Ep. 10: Survivor Season 40 Recap Podcast: Queen Sandra Gets Played

Ep. 9: Survivor Season 40 Recap Podcast: Boston Rob Gets Blindsided

Ep. 8: Survivor Season 40 Recap Podcast: Ranking the Best Tribes in Survivor History

Ep. 7: Survivor Season 40 Recap Podcast: Why Is Nobody Targeting 'Boston' Rob Mariano?

Ep. 6: Survivor Season 40 Recap Podcast: Is Ben Driebergen Even Good at Survivor?

Ep. 5: Survivor Season 40: Here's Who's in the Driver's Seat After the Winners at War Premiere

Ep. 4: Survivor Season 40: Interviews From the Winners at War Premiere (feat. Parvati Shallow of Survivor: Winners at War, plus Ozzy Lusth, David Wright, Hannah Shapiro, Phillip Sheppard, Abi-Maria Gomes, and Terry Deitz)

Ep. 3: Survivor Season 40: RHAP's Rob Cesternino on Winners at War and his 10-year Survivor Anniversary

(feat. Rob Cesternino of Survivor: The Amazon)

Ep. 2: Survivor Season 40: Winners at War Preview: Here's Who Will Win Season 40! (feat. Mike Bloom from Parade)

Ep. 1: Survivor 39's Jamal Shipman Explains What Really Happened on Island of the Idols (feat. Jamal Shipman of Survivor: Island of the Idols)

Survivor Brothers Season 1 (covering Survivor 39: Island of the Idols)

Ep. 1: Survivor Season 39: We Need to Talk About Those Gigantic Wooden Heads

Ep. 2: Survivor Season 39: Rob Cesternino Reveals His Favorite Island of the Idols Players — and How He Became a Survivor Legend (feat. Rob Cesternino of Survivor: The Amazon)

Ep. 3: Survivor Season 39: Here's How Olympic Medalist Elizabeth Beisel's Big Lie Could Ruin Her Game

Ep. 4: Survivor Season 39: Here's Why Queen Molly Lost Her Throne

Ep. 5: Survivor Season 39: Vince's Spectacularly Terrible Move at Tribal Council Lands Him in Survivor Hall of Shame

Ep. 6: Survivor Season 39: Ranking the Worst Lies in Survivor History — Including Noura's

Ep. 7: Survivor Season 39: A Showmance Ends and Applebee's Product Placement Begins

Ep. 8: Survivor Season 39: Jamal Gives Jack a Lesson in White Privilege

Ep. 9: Survivor Season 39: One of the Best Tribal Councils in Survivor History

Ep. 10: Survivor Season 39 Recap: We Need to Have a Serious Talk About Dan

Ep. 11: Survivor Season 39 Recap: The Game Goes On — and So Does the Dan Spilo Discussion

Ep. 12: Survivor Season 39 Recap: Karishma Takes Control of the Game

Ep. 13: Survivor Season 39 Recap: Let's Talk About That Tribal Council Train Wreck

Ep. 14: Survivor Season 39 Recap: Breaking Down Dan Spilo's Unprecedented Removal from the Game

Ep. 15: Survivor: Island of the Idols Finale Recap: Here's Why the Game Will Never Be the Same

