Welcome to Season 2 of Survivor Brothers: The Ultimate Unofficial Podcast From TV Guide!

In our special season premiere, hosts Lance Cartelli and Fox Van Allen, from the Big Brother Brothers podcast, chat with Survivor: Island of the Idols fan-favorite Jamal Shipman, and talk about all things Season 39.

Your Survivor Brothers hosts and Shipman discuss the Dan Spilo controversy and aftermath. Then Shipman takes you a deep dive into his gameplay, the creative edit he says he received from the show and what really went down on the island.

Finally, the hosts and Shipman look ahead to the reality show's upcoming 40th season, Survivor: Winners at War. Who does Shipman think will win? Listen to this week's episode of Survivor Brothers to find out!

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts/Google Play/Spotify/Stitcher/TuneIn

You can watch every season of Survivor on CBS All Access.

Follow Fox on Twitter and Instagram.

Follow Lance on Twitter and Instagram.

Catch select episodes of Survivor Brothers on YouTube.

Check out Fox and Lance's Big Brother Brothers: The Ultimate Unofficial Podcast From TV Guide.

And if you've read this far down the page, you should totally leave Survivor Brothers glowing reviews on your favorite podcasting app!

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of CBS Corporation.)