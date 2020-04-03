Goodbye, Wendell Holland, welcome back, Tyson Apostol — and aloha to Season 2, Episode 12 of Survivor Brothers: The Ultimate Unofficial Podcast From TV Guide, the podcast that covers every twist and turn of Survivor Season 40, Survivor: Winners at War.

SUBSCRIBE NOW: Get Survivor Brothers on Apple Podcasts

In this week's entry, hosts Lance Cartelli and Fox Van Allen, from the Big Brother Brothers podcast, discuss the latest Winners at War episode, "This Is Where the Battle Begins," which saw Wendell voted out of the merged tribe.

Your Survivor Brothers hosts discuss Tyson's nail-biting victory over "Boston" Rob Mariano in a contest to determined which Edge of Extinction exile got to return to the game. They also discuss Sophie Clarke's stellar play, and whether Ben Driebergen is really as big of a threat as he thinks he is.

Stay tuned until the end of the podcast to hear the Survivor Brothers hosts break down which remaining players actually have the resumé to win the game. Spoilers: It's a small list.

Photo: Robert Voets, CBS/Robert Voets

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts/Google Play/Spotify/Stitcher/TuneIn

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS. You can watch every season of Survivor on CBS All Access.

Follow Fox on Twitter and Instagram.

Follow Lance on Twitter and Instagram.

Catch select episodes of Survivor Brothers on YouTube.

Check out Fox and Lance's Big Brother Brothers: The Ultimate Unofficial Podcast From TV Guide.

And if you've read this far down the page, you should totally leave Survivor Brothers glowing reviews on your favorite podcasting app!