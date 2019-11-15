Welcome to Episode 10 of Survivor Brothers: The Ultimate Unofficial Podcast From TV Guide. In this episode, hosts Lance Cartelli and Fox Van Allen, from the Big Brother Brothers podcast, discuss the most recent two-hour episode of Survivor: Island of the Idols, "We Made It to the Merge," the unprecedented entry which focused on unwanted touching by Castaway Dan Spilo.

In this week's episode, the Survivor Brothers discuss at length Dan's behavior toward Kellee Kim (which prompted a warning from the production), and dive deep into Missy Byrd's and Elizabeth Beisel's joint decision to use the harassment issue as a game-play move.

But that's not all the Survivor Brothers discuss in this week's edition.

What did the hosts think about Janet Carbin blowing up her game to do the right thing? And what about the awful gaslighting the chief lifeguard endured during the extended episode's second tribal council? Should Aaron Meredith have kept quiet? What did Jamal Shipman do wrong after Island of the Idols?

You'll get the answers to all those questions — and more — on this week's episode of Survivor Brothers.

