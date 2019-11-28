Survivor is back on CBS this fall for Season 39, Survivor: Island of the Idols. Hosted by Jeff Probst and featuring an all-new cast of hopefuls, this edition introduces a pair of all-star mentors, two-time champ Sandra Diaz-Twine (Survivor: Pearl Islands and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains) and Survivor: Redemption Island winner Rob Mariano, aka "Boston Rob."

Every week of the season, TV Guide's Survivor Brothers podcast will walk you through the strategy, the odds, and every twist and turn along the way — sometimes with the help of special guests from the Survivor world. It's all brought to you by TV Guide contributors and Big Brother Brothers hosts Lance Cartelli and Fox Van Allen.

This is your hub for every episode. New episodes will be posted here every week.

Listen to each episode individually here:

Ep. 1: Survivor Season 39: We Need to Talk About Those Gigantic Wooden Heads

Ep. 2: Survivor Season 39: Rob Cesternino Reveals His Favorite Island of the Idols Players — and How He Became a Survivor Legend (feat. Rob Cesternino of Survivor: The Amazon)

Ep. 3: Survivor Season 39: Here's How Olympic Medalist Elizabeth Beisel's Big Lie Could Ruin Her Game

Ep. 4: Survivor Season 39: Here's Why Queen Molly Lost Her Throne

Ep. 5: Survivor Season 39: Vince's Spectacularly Terrible Move at Tribal Council Lands Him in Survivor Hall of Shame

Ep. 6: Survivor Season 39: Ranking the Worst Lies in Survivor History — Including Noura's

Ep. 7: Survivor Season 39: A Showmance Ends and Applebee's Product Placement Begins

Ep. 8: Survivor Season 39: Jamal Gives Jack a Lesson in White Privilege

Ep. 9: Survivor Season 39: One of the Best Tribal Councils in Survivor History

Ep. 10: Survivor Season 39 Recap: We Need to Have a Serious Talk About Dan

Ep. 11: Survivor Season 39 Recap: The Game Goes On — and So Does the Dan Spilo Discussion

Ep. 12: Survivor Season 39 Recap: Karishma Takes Control of the Game

