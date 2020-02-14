Welcome to Season 2, Episode 4 of Survivor Brothers: The Ultimate Unofficial Podcast From TV Guide, the podcast that covers every twist and turn of Survivor Season 40, Survivor: Winners at War.

In this very special episode, hosts Lance Cartelli and Fox Van Allen, from the Big Brother Brothers podcast, interview some of the most popular Survivor players ever at the red-carpet premiere for Survivor: Winners at War.

Your Survivor Brothers hosts chat with Parvati Shallow, Ozzy Lusth, Hannah Shapiro, Terry Deitz, David Wright, Phillip Sheppard, Abi-Maria Gomes and more. Hear what these past and present players have to say about their experiences on the hit reality show and who they think will win Season 40 of Survivor.

Lance and Fox also chat with Shubham Goel — the star of Netflix's The Circle — about his love for Survivor, and how he wound up on reality TV.

Listen now to hear all the interviews.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS. You can watch every season of Survivor on CBS All Access.

