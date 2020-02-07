Welcome to Season 2 of Survivor Brothers: The Ultimate Unofficial Podcast From TV Guide!

In our special Season 40 preview episode, hosts Lance Cartelli and Fox Van Allen, from the Big Brother Brothers podcast, chat with Parade's Mike Bloom for a deep dive into the upcoming season of Survivor: Winners at War.

Your Survivor Brothers hosts and Bloom discuss which Castaways are overrated, underrated, and properly rated. Who'll be the first voted out? Does "Boston" Rob Mariano have any chance to make it to the tribe merge?

Finally, the hosts and Bloom look into their crystal ball to pick a winner for the hotly anticipated season. Will you agree or disagree with their winner picks? Listen to find out.

