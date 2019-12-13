Welcome to Survivor Brothers: The Ultimate Unofficial Podcast From TV Guide. In this episode, hosts Lance Cartelli and Fox Van Allen, from the Big Brother Brothers podcast, discuss the penultimate episode of Survivor: Island of the Idols, the highly emotional "Just Go For It."

Your Survivor Brothers hosts discuss Dan Spilo becoming the first-ever contestant in Survivor history to be removed from the game for behavioral misconduct. They talk about what occurred off-camera that sealed Dan's fate — and how his dismissal will affect next week's finale.

The hosts also break down this week's intense immunity idol hunt, Dean Kowalski's excellent game play — and Dean's stretching and flexing at Tribal Council. The duo also chat about Elaine Stott's emotional Tribal Council testimony, and take a look ahead to the upcoming Season 39 finale.

Listen to this week's Survivor Brothers for all the buzz.

Survivor: Island of the Idols airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.

