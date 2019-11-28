Welcome to Survivor Brothers: The Ultimate Unofficial Podcast From TV Guide. In this episode, hosts Lance Cartelli and Fox Van Allen, from the Big Brother Brothers podcast, discuss the most recent, advantage-filled installment of Survivor: Island of the Idols, "Bring on the Bacon" (S39 E10).

Your Survivor Brothers hosts discuss the tribe's decision to vote out Olympic swimmer Elizabeth Beisel over chief lifeguard Janet Carbin; Karishma Patel's newfound confidence and perfect use of her hidden immunity idol — and everyone else's shocked reactions; and Dean Kowalski's use of a double-counterfeit legacy advantage (yes, he made a counterfeit of Jamal's counterfeit — galaxy brain stuff right there).

The hosts also break down Lauren Beck's trip to the Island of the Idols and whether she should have used the idol on herself at Tribal Council. Plus, the duo ask the ultimate question: Can Noura Salman or Karishma Patel actually win the $1 million grand prize and be named the Sole Survivor?

You'll get the answers to all those questions — and more — on this week's episode of Survivor Brothers.

Photo: Screen Grab, CBS

Listen to this week's Survivor Brothers for all the buzz.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts/Google Play/Spotify/Stitcher/TuneIn

New episodes of Survivor Brothers go up every week, now through the end of the season of Survivor: Island of the Idols.

Survivor: Island of the Idols airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS. You can watch every season of Survivor on CBS All Access.

Follow Fox on Twitter and Instagram.

Follow Lance on Twitter and Instagram.

Catch select episodes of Survivor Brothers on YouTube.

Check out Fox and Lance's Big Brother Brothers: The Ultimate Unofficial Podcast From TV Guide.

And if you've read this far down the page, you should totally leave Survivor Brothers glowing reviews on your favorite podcasting app!

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of CBS Corporation.)