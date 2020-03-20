So long, Sandra Diaz-Twine and Parvati Shallow! Welcome to Season 2, Episode 10 of Survivor Brothers: The Ultimate Unofficial Podcast From TV Guide, the podcast that covers every twist and turn of Survivor Season 40, Survivor: Winners at War.

In this week's entry, hosts Lance Cartelli and Fox Van Allen, from the Big Brother Brothers podcast, discuss the latest jaw-dropping Winners at War episode, "Quick on the Draw."

Your Survivor Brothers hosts discuss the double-Immunity Idol play by Denise Stapley — a stunner that sent "Queen" Sandra Diaz-Twine to Edge of Extinction. The duo also chat about Wendell Holland's disastrous decision-making, whether Tyson Apostol made the right move to buy a huge jar of peanut butter, and the unfortunate demise of Parvati Shallow's Survivor game.

Stay tuned until the end of the podcast to hear the Survivor Brothers hosts reveal what they learned from another amazing Winners at War episode.

