Welcome to Episode 11 of Survivor Brothers: The Ultimate Unofficial Podcast From TV Guide. In this episode, hosts Lance Cartelli and Fox Van Allen, from the Big Brother Brothers podcast, discuss the most recent installment of Survivor: Island of the Idols -- and the aftermath of the Dan Spilo matter.

Your Survivor Brothers hosts discuss the latest Dan-related developments, including Kellee Kim's thoughts on watching last week's episode, which saw her reach her breaking point with Spilo's unwanted touching, and Jeff Probst's promise that the production will learn from its handling of the situation.

The hosts also talk about how the game played on, and the show plowed ahead in "Two for the Price of One" with a twist that split the Castaways back into two tribes. They discuss Karishma Patel and her sudden rise to power, and Noura Salman's on-brand reaction to winning the immunity challenge.

But that's not all the Survivor Brothers discuss in this week's edition.

Where did Aaron Meredith and Missy Byrd go wrong in this episode? Did Karishma make the right move by siding against Missy? Who's in trouble now that two physical threats have been eliminated? Can an underdog actually win the $1 million grand prize? And what's up with "detective" Dean Kowalski and the potential goat army?

You'll get the answers to all those questions — and more — on this week's episode of Survivor Brothers.

