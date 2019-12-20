"Mama, Look at Me Now" - Tommy Sheehan on the fourteenth and finale episode of SURVIVOR: Island of Idols airing Wednesday, Dec. 18 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Screen Grab/CBS Entertainment ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Welcome to Survivor Brothers: The Ultimate Unofficial Podcast From TV Guide. In this episode, hosts Lance Cartelli and Fox Van Allen from the Big Brother Brothers podcast discuss the insane three-hour season finale of Survivor: Island of the Idols,

Your Survivor Brothers hosts discuss the latest developments in the season-long Dan Spilo situation: Jeff Probst's apology to Kellee Kim, their one-on-one conversation, and CBS' pledge to better address contestant behavior going forward.

The hosts also talk about the twists and turns of the "Mama, Look at Me Now," including the two nail-biting Immunity Challenges, Dean Kowalski and Noura Salman's flirty "date," and, of course, the final Tribal Council that secured Tommy Sheehan the $1-million grand prize.

Finally, the duo previews the reality show's upcoming season, Survivor: Winners at War. Who are your hosts most excited to see in the game? And who are their favorites to win?

