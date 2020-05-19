Survivor: Winners at War, the epic 40th season of Survivor, may be over. But there's still plenty to talk about!

In a special, post-finale episode of TV Guide's Survivor Brothers podcast, our own Fox Van Allen goes one-on-one with Survivor: Africa winner (and fourth Winners at War boot) Ethan Zohn for an in-depth interview about his epic journey through the latest season and his battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts/Google Play/Spotify/Stitcher/TuneIn

How did the cancer survivor prepare for his return to reality TV — and how is he dealing with the current COVID-19 pandemic? What was it like to suffer his first-ever Survivor blindside? What was going through his mind when he collapsed on Edge of Extinction? And what happened when Ethan asked if he could bring CBD with him to the Fijian islands?

Photo: CBS/Screenshot

Plus, as someone who's spent more than 180 days in social isolation following his treatment for cancer, Ethan shares his own tips for dealing with quarantine. It's all on this week's Survivor Brothers — a bonus post-finale episode that you can listen to here:

