Welcome to Season 2, Episode 3 of Survivor Brothers: The Ultimate Unofficial Podcast From TV Guide, the podcast that covers every twist and turn of Survivor Season 40, Survivor: Winners at War.

In this special episode, hosts Lance Cartelli and Fox Van Allen, from the Big Brother Brothers podcast, chat with Rob Has a Podcast host and Survivor alum Rob Cesternino (Survivor: The Amazon, Survivor: All-Stars).

Your Survivor Brothers hosts and Cesternino discuss whether returning Survivor champs "Boston" Rob Mariano, Sanda Diaz-Twine and Parvati Shallow have a chance at Winners at War's unprecedented $2 million grand prize.

And that's not all! On the 10th anniversary of Rob Has a Podcast, Cesternino looks back at his decade in podcasting. Listen now to hear his favorite moments.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS. You can watch every season of Survivor on CBS All Access.

