Bon voyage, "Boston Rob"! Welcome to Season 2, Episode 9 of Survivor Brothers: The Ultimate Unofficial Podcast From TV Guide, the podcast that covers every twist and turn of Survivor Season 40, Survivor: Winners at War.

In this week's entry, hosts Lance Cartelli and Fox Van Allen, from the Big Brother Brothers podcast, discuss the latest Winners at War episode, "The Buddy System on Steroids."

Your Survivor Brothers hosts talk all things Winners at War, including whether Adam Klein and Ben Driebergen made a massive mistake to turn on Rob Mariano and side with Sophie Clarke and Sarah Lacina, the stunning announcement that production on Season 41 is postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the spicy drama between Michele Fitzgerald and her former partner-in-kicking-it, Wendell Holland.

Stay tuned until the end of the podcast to hear the Survivor Brothers hosts discuss their Survivor crushes, a power ranking of the members of all three (!) tribes — and a special Survivor Brothers ALS challenge.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS. You can watch every season of Survivor on CBS All Access.

