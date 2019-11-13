In an unprecedented move in the show's 39 seasons, Survivorproducers stepped in during Wednesday night's episode to respond to a cast member's complaints about a fellow contestant's alleged sexual harassment and issue a warning.

Contestant Dan Spilo, a talent agent and producer from Los Angeles, has been shown throughout the season giving massages and backrubs, lying on castmates' laps, caressing their faces, stroking their hair, and cuddling up to them when they were going to sleep. His castmates complained about the unwanted touching, but it continued until things came to a head during Wednesday's episode, when contestant Kellee Kim, a business student from Costa Mesa, California, became emotional about the sexual harassment during a confessional.

Kellee, who first complained about the harassment in the season premiere of Survivor: Island of the Idols, was interrupted by a producer, who asked if she was all right and said that Spilo's behavior was "not okay." The scene was followed by a message from producers explaining how they addressed the complaints: "The following morning the producers met with all the players, both as a group and individually. They were cautioned about personal boundaries and reminded that producers are available to them at all times. Based on the outcome of those discussions, the game continued. In addition, producers met privately with Dan, at which time he was issued a warning for his behavior. Producers continue to monitor the situation."

Survivor host Jeff Probst shared more details about the producers' discussion with Spilo. "When we met privately with Dan, we told him that his actions were making some of the women uncomfortable and reminded him that personal boundaries must be respected at all times," Probst told Entertainment Weekly. "We also informed him this was an official warning."

While the official Survivor account announced it would not be live-tweeting the episode due to "discussions on a serious topic," Survivor fans on Twitter praised the show for addressing the harassment — and for breaking from the show's long-held precedent of producers not interfering with gameplay in order to do so.

Hi #Survivor fans. Tonight's episode has discussions on a serious topic, so we're going to handle things differently this week and not live tweet this episode. — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) November 14, 2019

This is unlike any episode of #survivor I've ever seen. In nearly 20 years! — Katie Kaminski (@katieekaminskii) November 14, 2019

Wow! I've watched #Survivor since S1 & never heard production voice during interviews. Never! pic.twitter.com/YULrGyRTnQ — Myriam 🦄 (@maximusmom22) November 14, 2019

If Moonves was still at CBS, this would've never happened. He would've shoved it in forever unseen footage.

I see progress. #Survivor pic.twitter.com/Xvguq92NUN — Myriam 🦄 (@maximusmom22) November 14, 2019

The producers are bringing the receipts. This is unprecedented and incredible. Hearing from a producer behind the camera.



More than just a game. This is a show, with real people. Real impact. Don't ignore it or turn a blind eye. Confront it. Speak up. #Survivor — Peridiam (@BillyGiese) November 14, 2019

I love that the women on this season are speaking up on these issues and that CBS is showing it. Every single woman I know can tell you multiple stories of those kinds of uncomfortable situations. And it's never okay. Please listen. #Survivor #survivor39 — Tipsy Survivor Fan (@tipsy_realityTV) November 14, 2019

People saying @survivorcbs is pushing a political agenda or whatever...



No. They're actually addressing REAL issues that happened.



AS. THEY. SHOULD. #Survivor — :unicorn_face: (@realitytvplease) November 14, 2019

One viewer noted that this season is particularly progressive, having also tackled racism in a prior episode. Another noted that given the way the show's female contestants felt they had to apologize for their complaints, there's still a long way to go.

This season managed to provide consistent blindsides, great diversity, an entertaining cast, AND speak up in the issues of racism and sexism.



Iconic. Simply iconic.

#Survivor — Mel Brown :flag-jm: (@melbrown00) November 7, 2019

Kellee making an amazing comment and ending with "sorry this matters to me"



Janet giving an impassioned speech and ending it with "I'm sorry"



We've come a long way but there's still a long way to go!!! #survivor — Kirsten MacI- (@kirstensaidwhat) November 7, 2019

These conversations tonight also make me worry for any women who have experienced this on #Survivor and have had their experiences swept under the rug.



You are seen and you are loved and believed :heart: — Ashley's Dreamboard (@AshsDreamboard) November 14, 2019

One viewer remarked on the contrast between Survivor and Big Brother, which made headlines last year when one of its contestants was accused of sexual assault but remained on the show.

Can we please talk about the difference between Survivor and Big Brother when addressing controversy? Survivor puts it front and center while Big Brother tries to hide it. Also, Survivor does not have 24/7 life feeds and can choose what the audience will see.#Survivor — bb all stars 2 periodt :couch_and_lamp: (@simpleamateur) November 14, 2019

Spilo served as executive producer on NBC's freshman comedy Sunnyside,starring Kal Penn, which was effectively canceled when it was yanked from the primetime schedule last month and relegated to digital platforms. Spilo is also credited as a producer on the upcoming Netflix film Love, Guaranteed, starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr., and on the upcoming Netflix family comedy series The Upshaws, starring Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps.

Survivor: Island of the Idols airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS. You can watch every season of Survivor on CBS All Access. For more analysis, tune in to TV Guide's free podcast, Survivor Brothers.