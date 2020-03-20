On Friday, CBS released the emotional trailer for Hawaii Five-0's series finale, set to air Friday, April 3 at 9/8c, and it's a one that longtime fans will certainly appreciate. The video offers up a treasure trove of memories while flashing back to standout moments, like the iconic "book 'em Danno" line, over the course of its 10-year run.

The show was originally scheduled to bow out with a two-hour finale on Friday, April 3, starting at 9/8c, but the series finale has now been split up over two weeks since the NCAA scrapped the 2020 men and women's basketball tournaments amid the coronavirus outbreak, leading CBS to rearrange its lineup. A new episode is set to air Friday, March 27 at 9/8c, followed by the series finale on April 3 at 9/8c.

The March 27 hour will see Danny (Scott Caan) assaulted by someone attempting to steal a letter enclosed with a cipher that Steve (Alex O'Loughlin) posthumously received from his mother. Plus, the team will rally to help Lincoln Cole (Lance Gross), a good guy caught up with some very bad people. According to TVLine, Chuck Norris will guest star as a retired sergeant who helps Lincoln hide out from the authorities.

On April 3, the series finale, aptly titled "Aloha," will conclude the two-part story as a wounded Danny is kidnapped by Wo Fat's wife — the woman chasing down the cipher left by Steve's mother. The series will come full circle with Steve finally closing the case his father left him at the start of the series. Victor Hesse (James Marsters), John McGarrett (William Sadler), and Wo Fat (Mark Dacascos) are all expected to return for the final hour.

See how it all ends when a new episode of Hawaii Five-0 airs Friday, March 27 at 8/8c on CBS, followed by the series finale on April 3 at 9/8c.