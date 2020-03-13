With March Madness officially canceled this year, CBS has unveiled the new lineup that will replace those now-vacant spots on the network's schedule, TV Line reports. Grab your comfiest blanket and settle in for repeat episodes of hit sitcoms like Young Sheldon and Mom, along with the cop procedurals MacGyver and Blue Bloods, over the next few weeks. Fans will then be treated with new episodes of MacGyver and Blue Bloods at the beginning of April.

But the biggest change is that Hawaii Five-0's two-hour series finale will now be split into two episodes airing a week apart. The first part of the two-part series finale will air Friday, March 27 at 9/8c, followed by the end of the series on Friday, April 3 at 9/8c.

CBS announced at the end of February that Hawaii Five-0 would be coming to an end after 10 seasons. The schedule shakeup means fans will get the first part of the series finale a week earlier than expected. The series was originally scheduled to end with a two-hour finale on Friday, April 3, starting at 9/8c. But after the NCAA scrapped the 2020 men and women's basketball tournaments amid the coronavirus outbreak, the network was forced to rearrange its lineup.

See the full new schedule below.

Thursday, March 19

8 pm: Young Sheldon (repeat)

8:30 pm: Young Sheldon (repeat)

9 pm: Mom (repeat)

9:30 pm: Bob (Hearts) Abishola (repeat)

10 pm: Tommy (repeat)

Friday, March 20

8 pm: MacGyver (repeat)

9 pm: Hawaii Five-0 (repeat)

10 pm: Blue Bloods (repeat)

Saturday, March 21

8 pm: FBI (repeat)

9: pm: NCIS: New Orleans (repeat)

Thursday, March 26

8 pm: Young Sheldon (repeat)

8:30 pm: Young Sheldon (repeat)

9 pm: Mom (repeat)

9:30 pm: The Neighborhood (repeat)

10 pm: FBI: Most Wanted (repeat)

Friday, March 27

8 pm: MacGyver (new episode)

9 pm: Hawaii Five-0 (series finale: part 1)

10 pm: Blue Bloods (repeat)

Saturday, March 28

9 pm: 48 Hours

Friday, April 3

8 pm: MacGyver (new episode)

9 pm: Hawaii Five-0 (series finale: part 2)

10 pm: Blue Bloods (new episode)

Hawaii Five-0 airs Fridays at 9/8c on CBS.