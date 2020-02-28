Hawaii Five-0 is officially coming to an end after 10 seasons. CBS announced the cancellation Friday, confirming that the current season of Hawaii Five-0 will be the show's last.

Though it's sad to see a beloved show go, there is a small silver lining. The series will get a big sendoff, with a two-hour series finale airing on Friday, Apr. 3. The final episode will see recurring cast members James Marsters, William Sadler, and Mark Dacascos return.

"This show has been pretty much every waking moment for the last 10 years of my life," said series star Alex O'Loughlin in a statement about the series coming to an end. "Everywhere I go on this planet, in every language, I am McGarrett to all these people. What we've done, what we've accomplished, it's extraordinary. I can't really put words to express my level of gratitude. I'm just glad to have been a part of this, a part of history, and I'm going to miss it. And to the fans, I don't know how to thank you guys. Thank you for following us the way you have. I'm going to miss you. Aloha."

Hawaii Five-0 airs Fridays at 8/7c on CBS.