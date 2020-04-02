Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med are the latest shows to be impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. According to Deadline, all three Dick Wolf series are cutting their seasons early after production was shut down on March 12.

The Chicago Med episode "A Needle in the Heart," airing Wednesday, April 15 at 8/7c on NBC will now serve as the Season 5 finale. Meanwhile, Chicago Fire will end Season 8 with the episode "51's Original Bell," airing April 8 at 9/8c, while Chicago P.D.'s "Silence of the Night," set to air April 8 at 10/9c, will close out Season 7.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will also wrap early, with Season 21 now scheduled to end on April 23.

With questions still looming about what will happen to the episodes that remain in limbo, Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas hinted that if leftover episodes of the firehouse drama's current season were to be incorporated into next season, they might be retooled to reflect current events.

"I honestly don't know what we're going to do... I like the storylines we were going to write to build up to a finale, but we can't just shoot the scripts/outlines as we had them because the world will have changed and we'll want to reflect that," Has said in response to a fan question during his weekly Twitter Q&A.

One Chicago is among a growing list of shows whose seasons have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Grey's Anatomy, The Resident and FBI have all cut their seasons short, while The Walking Dead pushed its Season 10 finale to sometime later this year.

The silver lining here is that Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med have all been renewed for three additional seasons.

Chicago Med's finale airs Wednesday, April 8 at 8/7c on NBC, followed by Chicago Fire's finale at 9/8c and Chicago P.D.'s finale at 10/9c. Meanwhile, Law & Order: SVU will air its finale Thursday, April 23 at 10/9c.