If the trailer for Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's new Netflix show, Hollywood, tells us anything, it's that we should all get ready for a lot of Patti LuPone and Holland Taylor-inspired memes. Murphy loves nothing like he loves looking into the past — hello, Feud — and injecting it with some modern sensibilities, so everything about his latest venture really tracks.

Hollywood is set during the post-World War II Golden Age of the entertainment world and follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers as they try to make names for themselves despite everything working against them. (Murphy famously loves an underdog story, too — hello, Glee.) Based on what can be seen in the trailer, the limited series will tackle issues like racism, homophobia, sexism, power dynamics, and more, and it shows characters fighting back against the institution.

What's New on Netflix in May: Dead to Me, Hollywood, Space Force, and More

Also, did we mention Patti LuPone and Holland Taylor? They both look like they're having the most fun all done up in their most glamorous Old Hollywood looks and relishing every single one of their lines. "I want to go to Dream Land," LuPone says, while wearing head-to-toe leopard print. We simply love to see it.

Aside from LuPone and Taylor, Hollywood stars a host of Ryan Murphy favorites like Darren Criss, Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, Joe Mantello, and David Corenswet, and will add some new faces to the Murphy canon like Laura Harrier, Jeremy Pope, Samara Weaving, Jake Picking, and Maude Apatow. Some will play real-life old Hollywood stars, others will bring brand new characters to life, and we'll eat all of it up.

Get your fedoras ready for Hollywood, which premieres on Netflix on Friday, May 1.