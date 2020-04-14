Assuming you can't stop what you're doing right and fly to Paris to hang out in jazz clubs, you can delight in the next best thing: Netflix's trailer of the upcoming series The Eddy. From La La Land writer and director Damien Chazelle, The Eddy is an eight-episode musical drama set in the jazz world of modern-day Paris. It is also, as indicated by this preview, a whole damn mood, alluring in the away it immerses viewers in the sights and sounds in the City of Light.

Andre Holland plays Elliot Udo, a music lover who manages the house band fronted by lead singer and on-again-off-again girlfriend Maja (Joanna Kulig). As the series unfolds, Elliot learns that his business partner Farid (Tahar Rahim) may be involved in some questionable practices at the club, forcing secrets begin to come to light. Complicating things, Elliot's troubled teenage daughter Julie (Amandla Stenberg) suddenly arrives in Paris to live with him, causing his personal and professional worlds to unravel.

The Eddy comes to Netflix on Friday, May 8. Find out what else is heading to Netflix in May 2020 right here.