Ryan Murphy will continue to take over TV and streaming services next month when Hollywood, his latest star-studded Netflix series, arrives on Friday, May 1. Hollywood is a seven-episode series which follows aspiring actors and filmmakers in a post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it, no matter the cost. The series stars David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Samara Weaving, Laura Harrier, Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Patti LuPone, Jake Picking, and Joe Mantello. And Hollywood is just one of several major titles heading to the streaming service in May.

Season 2 of the celebrated dramedy Dead to Me, starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, premieres on Friday, May 8. Hannah Gadsby will follow up her groundbreaking stand-up special Nanette with a new special, Hannah Gadsby: Douglas, which features her enjoying a little tour with her dog. Douglas hits Netflix on Sunday, May 26.

Netflix Originals 2020: All the New TV Shows, Movies, and Comedy Specials to Stream

Also being added to the library next month is The Eddy, an eight-episode musical drama from Damian Chazelle which centers on the the jazz world of modern-day Paris and stars Andre Holland as Elliott Udo, once a celebrated jazz pianist in New York and now co-owner of a struggling club called — you guessed it — The Eddy. That series arrives on Friday, May 8.

Other new originals coming in May include Alice Wu's The Half of It, a film about a shy, straight-A student who is hired by a kindly jock to help get the attention of a popular girl (May 1) and Trial By Media, a documentary about how the fourth estate has played a factor in majorly publicized criminal trials throughout recent history (May 11).

Netflix is expected to reveal even more original titles and library additions for May 2020 later this month, so be sure to check back for updates when the full list becomes available.

May 1

Hollywood Season 1

The Half of It

May 8

The Eddy

Dead to Me Season 1

May 11

Trial by Media

May 26

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas