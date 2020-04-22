Netflix may be bringing some exciting new titles to its streaming library next month, including Ryan Murphy's Hollywood and Damian Chazelle's The Eddy, but the streaming service will also say goodbye to some of the movies and shows in its library in May.
Netflix has revealed the list of titles which will be disappearing from the streaming service next month. It includes the 1995 medical disaster film Outbreak, which has found an all-new level of relevance amid the coronavirus pandemic but will only be available to stream on Netflix through May 31.
Also departing Netflix next month are the Austin Powers movies, several of the Final Destination movies, Disney's John Carter, all eight seasons of the medical dramedy Royal Pains, and all seven seasons of ABC's delicious drama Scandal.
Check out the full list of what's leaving Netflix in May 2020 below.
May 1
John Carter
May 15
Limitless
The Place Beyond the Pines
May 17
Royal Pains Seasons 1-8
May 18
Scandal Seasons 1-7
May 19
Black Snake Moan
Carriers
Evolution
The First Wives Club
It Takes Two
Love, Rosie
She's Out of My League
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
Young Adult
Yours, Mine and Ours
May 25
Bitten Seasons 1-3
May 30
Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere Collection 1
May 31
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Dear John
Final Destination
The Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
My Girl
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Outbreak
Red Dawn
Richie Rich
