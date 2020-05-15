Artemis Fowl, Disney's feature-length adaptation of Eoin Colfer's beloved fantasy series, is finally premiering on Disney+ in June. Originally slated to be one of Disney's summer tentpoles, the film is now being released on the streaming service due to coronavirus-related worldwide shutdowns of movie theaters. On June 12, fantasy fans can finally come together to watch one of the most anticipated genre adaptations in the last decade.

But that's not the only reason to get excited about the streaming service next month. Disney's also debuting a cool new series that will take Elsa stans behind the scenes on Frozen 2. In addition, there are some nostalgia-filled classics they're breaking out of the vault, like Tarzan, Tarzan II, and Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (which comes on the heels of the news that a Percy Jackson TV series is headed to Disney+). For a full breakdown of what's headed your way in June on Disney+, keep scrolling, and check back soon! This post is regularly updated with new premieres.

June 5

New Library Titles

Alaska's Grizzly Gauntlet Season 1

America's Greatest Animals

Chasing the Equinox

Howie Mandel's Animals Doing Things Seasons 1-2

Secrets of Wild India Season 1

The Greeks Season 1

Weird but True! Season 1-2

Wild Hawaii Season 1

Women of Impact: Changing the World

Disney+ Originals

Be Our Chef Season Finale - "The Spectacular"

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 106 - "Visualization"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 131 - "101 Dalmatians: Onesie"

One Day at Disney Episode 127 - "George Montano: Plasterer"

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 104 - "Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor"

Disney Insider Episode 106 - "Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway"

Artemis Fowl Photo: Disney



June 12

New Library Titles

Mighty Med Season 1-2

The Liberty Story

The Story of the Animated Drawing

Walt & El Grupo

Disney+ Originals

Artemis Fowl

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 105 - "The Surfing Corgi & Bee Dogs"

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 107 - "Score"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 132 - "Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss"

One Day at Disney Episode 128 - "Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative

June 19

New Library Titles

101 Dalmatians Season 1

Big Sur: Wild California

Muppet Babies Play Date Season 1

Schoolhouse Rock Season 1

Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy

Disney+ Originals

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Season Finale - "Connections"

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 106 - "Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 133 - "Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles"

One Day at Disney Episode 129 - "Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host"

June 26

New Library Titles

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Raven's Home Season 3

Tarzan

Tarzan II

Disney+ Originals

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 Season Premiere, all 6 episodes available

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 107 - "Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 134 - "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs"

One Day at Disney Episode 130 - "Marc Smith: Story Artist"