Who's ready to return to Camp Half-Blood? Big news Percy Jackson fans, author Rick Riordan announced on Twitter Thursday that a Percy Jackson TV series is headed to Disney+!

What we know so far about the upcoming series is limited, but TV Guide can confirm that a new adaptation of the popular young adult series Percy Jackson and the Olympians is, in fact, in the works. We also know that Season 1 of the series will be kicking off with the first novel, The Lightning Thief.

"We are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in Season 1," Riordan wrote on Twitter as a followup to the announcement. He also reassured fans that he plans to be a very active participant in the creation of this new series.

The novels follow a young boy named Percy Jackson, who finds out that not only is his father a Greek god, he's Poseidon, one the most powerful gods on in Greek mythology. Percy finds himself accused of stealing Zeus' famed lightning bolt, launching him and his friends on a desperate search for bolt and the real thief. The only problem? Every monster in the world thinks Percy has the bolt and they're not afraid to come for it and him.

The book series was adapted into a feature film in 2010 starring Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, and Brandon T. Jackson. Two movies based on the first two novels were made, but 20th Century Fox decided against making a third movie.

So far, there is no casting news or expected premiere date for this series.