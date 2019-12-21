If you're anything like us, you already binged all eight episodes of The Witcher Season 1 on Netflix. The fantasy drama, which is based on Andrzej Sapkowski's book series, stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a monster-hunter whose destiny becomes bound to the sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and the powerful princess Ciri (Freya Allan). The first season was told across three timelines, each of which followed one of the three main characters. But now that all three timelines have caught up to each other, we can't wait for Season 2 so that the series can really delve into the relationships between Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri. And fortunately for us, Netflix already renewed The Witcher for a second season!

So what can we expect of The Witcher Season 2? Here's everything we know so far.

It is expected to premiere in 2021: When Netflix renewed The Witcher for a second season in November 2019, it was announced that the series was set to begin production in early 2020 with an anticipated airdate in 2021.

The main cast will return: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allen will all reprise their roles as Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, respectively. While it has yet to be confirmed, fans can likely also expect Joey Batey (Jaskier), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Anna Shaffer (Triss) and other members of the supporting cast to be back as well.

It will consist of eight episodes. Keeping form with its freshmen run, Season 2 of The Witcher will once again be made up of eight episodes.

It will likely draw inspiration from Blood of Elves: While the first season was largely an adaptation of the two short story collections The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, Season 2 will probably draw most of its inspiration from the first novel in The Witcher Saga, Blood of Elves. Unlike the short stories, which jumped around in time and location a lot, the five-novel series tells one cohesive storyline about Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri as they fight to protect Ciri from those who wish to harm or control her.

