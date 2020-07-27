Netflix is taking another trip to The Continent with a new Witcher limited series. The Witcher: Blood Origin will be a six-part, live-action prequel series that will explore the history of this multiverse, long before Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) was slaying monsters facing his destiny.

Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher, Blood Origin will reveal the story of the very first witcher and the events that led to the Conjunction of the Spheres. Referenced only briefly in The Witcher's first season, the Conjunction of the Spheres was the event where rifts were created between multiple worlds, leading to monsters and magic to be introduced to the realm. It was during the Conjunction that humans arrived, with their own world having been destroyed.

Declan de Barra will serve as showrunner of the new series. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who is showrunner of The Witcher, will serve as an executive producer, while Andrzej Sapkowski, who wrote the Witcher books that inspired both series, will serve as a creative consultant.

"As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I am beyond excited to tell the story The Witcher: Blood Origin," de Barra said in a statement released on Monday. "A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books — What was the elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans? I've always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall. How vast swathes of knowledge are lost forever in such a short time, often compounded by colonization and a rewriting of history. Leaving only fragments of a civilization's true story behind."

In addition to Blood Origin, Netflix is also expanding the world of The Witcher with an upcoming animated movie, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. The prequel film will follow the story of Vesemir, Geralt's witcher mentor, who will be played by Kim Bodnia in The Witcher Season 2.

The Witcher: Blood Origin will film in the U.K., where the flagship drama also shoots. No information and a production start date or premiere date has been released at this time.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix.