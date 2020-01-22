Saddle up, Roach, Geralt of Rivia rides again! Netflix is capitalizing on the popularity of its new fantasy series The Witcher with a new movie based on the franchise. But don't expect it to look like the show; it's going to be animated.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will be a full-length anime movie continuing the stories of The Witcher. There are no details on the film, other than what Netflix tweeted out earlier today.

The rumors are true, a new Witcher story is in the works! The anime film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, will take us back to a new threat facing the Continent. Brought to you by the Witcher team @LHissrich and @BeauDeMayo, and Studio Mir the studio behind Legend of Korra. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 22, 2020

"Take us back" seems to indicate that Nightmare of the Wolf will be set before the current timeline of the series, so it's likely that it will cover time before Geralt and Ciri meet, but since Geralt is way old because his transmutations make him age slowly, there's plenty of canon to choose from, if the film wishes to tell a story from Andrzej Sapkowski's books or the video games.

The series has already been renewed for a second season, but it's not surprising that Netflix is cranking out even more Witcher. In the company's earnings report Tuesday, Netflix said The Witcher was watched by 76 million viewers, though that's based on Netflix's new and incredibly relaxed metrics for determining what counts as a "view." Still, the show is undeniably popular and the streamer's biggest new hit.

The Witcher Season 1 is now on Netflix.