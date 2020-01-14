If you spent as much time trying to untangle The Witcher 's various timelines as we did, you can finally breathe a sigh of relief because Netflix has released an interactive map of The Continent this week that puts all the confusion to rest once and for all.

Fans of the fantasy drama can use the map to track the timelines of Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan), as well as outline all notable events in Continent history, including the war with Nilfgaard and big turning points for supporting characters such as Jaskier (Joey Batey) and Calanthe (Jodhi May). These four separate timelines make is easy to see not only where all the major events in our heroes' lives occurred in The Continent, but also when they took place in relation to other characters' milestones. For example, did you know that Geralt is actually 32 years older than Yennefer? Or that Ciri is 90 years younger than Geralt but only 28 years younger than Jaskier? Also, can we get their skincare regimen?

The Witcher Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

But if you think you can glean any spoilers about what's to come in The Witcher Season 2, sadly the timeline ends at 1263 when Geralt and Ciri's destinies finally come together. If you try to go any further than that, you're met with the Elder Speech phrase, "Va'esse deidreádh aep eigean, va'esse eigh faidh'ar," which translates to "something ends, something begins." This is a popular phrase in Witcher mythos; it's the title of a collection of short stories by Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski, the title of a non-canoncial story contained in that collection, and the name of a quest in The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt.

Even though Netflix's interactive Witcher map doesn't give us any clues about what to expect in Season 2, though, it greatly improves our understanding of how all the events of Season 1 relate. So, we'll definitely be tossing a coin to Netflix for this handy guide!

The Witcher Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.

Henry Cavill, The Witcher Photo: Katalin Vermes/Netflix

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)