Fantasy fans flocked to Netflix's The Witcher when it dropped in December to watch Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan) cavort through their various timelines while Jaskier (Joey Batey)'s dulcet tones detailed their exploits. For a while, it sure seemed like anyone and everyone was watching this new series, we just had no idea how accurate that was.

Netflix shared its new viewership metrics and results in a letter to shareholders on Tuesday, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, that letter claimed that 76 million member households chose to watch The Witcher in its first four weeks. Wow, who knew 76 million people had "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher" stuck in their head for like a month?

It's important to note, however, that Netflix has changed its metric for what counts as a "view" from someone who has watched 70 percent of a single episode to someone who has watched 2 minutes of a single episode. So all those times you've gone to the bathroom after a binge and Netflix has immediately launched a new series — yeah, you now officially count as one view.

This isn't the first time Netflix has released metrics that some have called questionable, but at the end of the day, when you don't have to share your viewership numbers with anyone, it's kind of hard to get up in arms when they brag about stuff like this.

The Witcher Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.