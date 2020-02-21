On Friday, Netflix announced that production has officially begun on The Witcher Season 2, along with some very exciting cast information: the streaming service finally confirmed the long-rumored reports that Game of Thrones' Kristofer Hivju would join the fantasy drama as Nivellen. Fans of the books will recognize this character as a memorable (and cursed) figure from the short story "A Grain of Truth" from The Last Wish.

Also joining the cast for The Witcher Season 2 are Yasen Atour, Paul Bullion, and Thue Ersted Rasmussen as witchers Coen, Lambert, and Eskel, respectively. Agnes Bjorn will play Vereena, who is a key player in the Nivellen storyline. Aisha Fabienne Ross will play Lydia, a sorceress and assistant to Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu). Mecia Simson has been cast as Francesa, and though Netflix didn't include a last name for the character, book readers can probably safely assume the actress will be playing Francesca Findabair, also known as Enid an Gleanna, a powerful elven ruler and sorceress.

The casting of Carmel Laniado as Violet, a young but sadistic original character for the series, was announced earlier this month.

Henry Cavill (Geralt), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), and Joey Batey (Jaskier) will also return to lead the series' sophomore outing. Other returning cast members include MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Tom Canton (Filavandrel), Lilly Cooper (Murta), Jeremy Crawford (Yarpin Zigrin), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Mahesh Jadu (Vilgefortz), Terence Maynard (Artorius), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla Vigo), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), Anna Shaffer (Tress Merigold), and Therica Wilson Read (Sabrina).

The Witcher Season 2 is expected to premiere in 2021.