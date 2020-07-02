Before The Witcher was a popular Netflix series, it was a popular video game series. And before it was a popular video game series, it was a book series that only gained international popularity after the video game franchise did. But while it was The Witcher video games that boosted the books into the mainstream, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich turned to Andrzej Sapkwoski's novels and short story collections as the source material for the Netflix adaptation. However, that didn't stop Hissrich from including some subtle nods to the games in the TV show, and she promised TV Guide that fans can expect even more Easter eggs in future seasons.

"We love the games," Hissrich said. "Obviously what we wanted to do is go back to the source material, not to do an adaptation of an adaptation. But it doesn't mean that we're not fans of the games ourselves, that we don't play them ourselves, and that we know that a huge part of our audience has only heard of The Witcher because of the video games. So we do, we want to pay homage to it, to them as often as possible. And also I've been to CD Projekt Red. I've met all of all of those really talented people there. And what they do is amazing. So, if we can offer them a wink and a nod whenever we can, we will."

The Witcher Season 1 included its share of video game references, including a nod to that iconic Geralt (Henry Cavill) bathtub scene. Fans of the games would also have recognized the dragon's egg Geralt and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) protected as the same one that will likely one day hatch Saskia, a golden dragon and Jackdaw's daughter. With eight more episodes heading our way in 2021, we can only imagine all the ways Hissrich and The Witcher team may pay homage to the video games.

The Witcher Season 2 will premiere on Netflix in 2021.