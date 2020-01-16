Ah yes, here we are again at that special time of year when TV audiences actually like to watch commercials. Super Bowl LIV is just weeks away, and while we don't know which teams will be competing at NFL's premier championship event, the corporate competition for the buzziest and most memorable ad campaign of the season is already underway.

Will this year's slate of ads live up to last year's offerings — remember Harrison Ford's shopaholic dog? Good times — or even some of the all-time greatest Super Bowl ads? Let's take a look at what's made it to the internet ahead of Super Bowl Sunday so far.

Cheetos: "Where It All Began"

Sorry for reminding you of this devastating fact, but it's been 30 years since MC Hammer's "U Can't Touch This" arrived to instant radio ubiquity, inspiring legions of '90s kids to stock up on Hammer pants and do the Hammer dance. Now, the rapper is back in the spotlight and stars in Cheetos' 2020 Super Bowl campaign in an ad which implies it was actually cheese-fingers — a common phenomenon associated with eating the crunchy treats, to be sure — which inspired his signature song.

Bud Light Seltzer: "The Message"

The White Claw shortage of 2019 was one of the most #firstworldproblems to make it into the year's national news feed, but Bud Light is still ready to answer the call for more spiked seltzer options. This ad takes us to Seltzer, Pennsylvania (a real town) to find out why their fizzy drinks are worth trying in 2020. Fun fact: The call center number in the ad — 1-833-BL-Seltz -- is real, and it requires you to 1.) be 21 or older, and 2.) do some Easter egg hunting in the ad above to participate.

Turbo Tax: "All People Are Tax People"

As the old saying goes, there are only two certainties in life: death and taxes. So, TurboTax decided to do a riff the latter and point out that, as different as everyone's jobs, interests, and activities may be, filling out annual taxes is the true tie that binds. Kind of depressing, no?

Hyundai: "Dialect Coach"

David Ortiz, aka Big Papi, gets a one-on-one lesson in that iconic Boston accent from Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch in this ad. And while we have no idea how this helps the brand sell cars, it's still fun to see him flub that dialect even after so many years spent slugging for the Red Sox. Ortiz is one of several celebrities who'll be part of this campaign, which is ultimately meant to plug the 2020 Sonata, as Chris Evans and John Krasinski have also been tapped to appear in future spots.

Super Bowl LIV will air on Sunday, Feb. 2 on Fox.