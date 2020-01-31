Move over Aquarius season; Super Bowl season has finally arrived! It's that special time of the year when football fans gather around a high-definition TV screen and feast on an array of finger foods and ice-cold beers as they cheer on their favorite team in the most important game of the season. Super Bowl LIV will see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, Feb. 2, starting with kickoff at 6:30/5:30c.

While we're stoked to see some great football on Super Bowl Sunday, we're even more excited about this year's halftime show which boasts Jennifer Lopez and Shakira as co-headliners. We still don't know the exact details of their anticipated performance, but the pop divas have promised a high octane affair on Sunday night.

Super Bowl LIV: Every Commercial You Need to See Right Now

Find out everything you need to know about this year's Super Bowl halftime show below.

It'll be 12 minutes long. Don't expect the length of the show to be extended with double the headliners; it'll continue the usual 12-minute runtime, with J.Lo and Shakira enjoying six minutes of stage time apiece. The two wouldn't confirm whether or not their shows would co-mingle in between, however.

There'll be more dancers than any show before. Per ABC News, fans can expect to see more dancers take the field than ever before.

They promise to bring the party. Although we don't have an official set list or full details, Lopez has promised to put on a show for fans. "We accomplished what we set out to do. For that, we're really excited for everybody to see it because it's going to be a lot of fun," she told Good Morning America.

Shakira added that they would "take people on a journey to show who we are artistically and where we've been all these years," adding that she wants audiences to feel like they attended a "party that integrates cultures and diversity." The two have offered some behind-the-scenes glimpses at their preparation process as well.

The two will honor Kobe Bryant on Sunday. The pair also confirmed that their halftime performance will also include a heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant, who, along with eight others including his daughter Gianna, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26. During a press conference in Miami Thursday, Shakira told CNN and other outlets, "We'll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday and celebrating life and diversity in this country. I'm sure he'd be very proud to see the message we are trying to convey on stage that day."

It was a storied event to get to this point. Their upcoming performance comes in the wake of Jay-Z teaming with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for an entertainment and social justice-focused partnership to further the league's philanthropic efforts. The NFL struggled to find black performers for last year's halftime show in Atlanta after a bevy of artists, including Jay-Z, boycotted the show out of support for Colin Kaepernick, who hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2016 following his protests (in which he took a knee during the national anthem) against racial injustice.

There will also be other performers throughout the evening. This year's Super Bowl will also see a number of performances before the game. Pitbull and music duo Dan + Shay are among those set take the stage during NFL Tailgate Tropicale, a pregame show airing on Fox ahead of the big game. Plus, Demi Lovato will perform the national anthem, and Yolanda Adams is set to sing "America the Beautiful" backed by the Children's Voice Chorus of Miami.

Super Bowl LIV kicks off Sunday, Feb. 2 at 6:30/5:30c live on Fox.

Super Bowl 2020: How to Watch on TV and Streaming

PHOTOS: The Most Memorable Super Bowl Halftime Shows of All Time