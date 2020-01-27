5 Things You Should Know About the NFL Draft Are you ready for some football? You're in luck. Because this is the big one. The NFL draft, my peoples! The NFL draft storms onto the field, so to speak, April 25-27 at New York's Radio City Music Hall, and will be televised on both ESPN and the NFL Network. It marks the first time the draft has been simulcast in its 78-year history. While this year's draft probably won't have the electricity of elite talent, it does have a couple of fun story lines. We knew the first two picks in 2012; this ye (more…) Are you ready for some football? You're in luck. Because this is the big one. The NFL draft, my peoples! The NFL draft storms onto the field, so to speak, April 25-27 at New York's Radio City Music Hall, and will be televised on both ESPN and the NFL Network. It marks the first time the draft has been simulcast in its 78-year history. While this year's draft probably won't have the electricity of elite talent, it does have a couple of fun story lines. We knew the first two picks in 2012; this year is not as predictable. "What I'm hearing repeatedly from some team personnel men, as the draft gets closer and the honesty increases, is that this draft is subpar. Extremely subpar," sports columnist Michael Freeman writes on CBSSports.com. "Few team personnel want to say anything publicly about the paucity of talent out of fear of hearing from the NFL." Feel the excitement!