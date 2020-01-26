In a night full of emotional and poignant performances, Demi Lovato's return to the Grammys stage on Sunday night was something truly special to behold. The singer marked her first trip back to the awards show following her 2018 hospitalization for an apparent drug overdose, and it was clear from the start of her set that the weight of the moment — and perhaps the heaviness that already blanketed the show — was fully realized by her right then and there.

Lovato, who appeared midway through the Grammys, had to take a beat after becoming choked up with a sob on the very first words of the song. However, she quickly collected herself and sang through those tears like a pro as she delivered the lyrics to "Anyone," a number that quite searingly spoke to her personal struggles.

Despite the lyrical claim that "nobody's listening to [her]," Lovato's heaping, beautiful tone was the only sound to be heard at that moment; when she was finished with her elegant, on-key, and still so raw performance of the melody, the entire audience hit their feet to celebrate her triumph, both on stage and in live as a whole, right alongside her.

If, as the song suggests, she ever felt "stupid" when she sang, hopefully this roaring reception to her work put an end to that once and for all.

Relive Demi Lovato's exquisite moment at the 2020 Grammy Awards below.

Demi Lovato gives an emotional and awe-inspiring #GRAMMYs performance pic.twitter.com/VzePLYOMZJ — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020

I can't express how much I love Demi Lovato #Grammys pic.twitter.com/LF8cYRrGvy — best of demi (@demetriapics) January 27, 2020