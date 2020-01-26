Are you ready for music's biggest night? The 62nd Grammy Awards are almost here, and Sunday night's awards show is poised to be one for the record books. The show will celebrate the best of the best in the recording industry as a bevy of artists take the stage as presenters, performers, and possibly even winners, as dozens of golden gramophone trophies are handed out throughout the show.

Read on to find out what to expect from this year's Grammy Awards, along with when, where, and how to watch the event live on television and online.

What to expect: The one and only Alicia Keys will return to host the event for the second year in a row, and this year's Grammys will feature an on-stage reunion of rap and rock royalty Run-DMC and Aerosmith, as they thrill the crowd with their 1985 hit collaboration, "Walk This Way." Meanwhile, Ariana Grande, who had a public dustup with Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich last year, is back with five nominations and a performance slot for the show. Grande is but one of the many female artists who'll perform, alongside Bonnie Raitt, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Billie Eilish, Rosalía, and Gwen Stefani. Meanwhile, fans can also expect performances from Blake Shelton, Charlie Wilson, and the Jonas Brothers and a highly touted tribute to the late, great Purple One, Prince, from none other than Sheila E. and Usher.

How to watch: The 62nd Annual Grammys will air live on CBS on Sunday, starting at 8/7c from Los Angeles' Staples Center. A live stream of the show will also be available to CBS All Access subscribers. (Go to the CBS All Access page to sign up or head here for the free one-week trial.) Grammy.com will also host a premiere ceremony ahead of the show, starting at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT featuring host Imogen Heap along with presenters Esperanza Spalding and Jimmy Jam delivering the first round of Grammy trophies. Wanna see what everyone is wearing? E!'s red carpet pre-show will begin at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

The performances: A lot of truly talented women will be gracing the Grammys stage, in addition to the headliners mentioned above. The list also includes H.E.R., the R&B phenom who won two inaugural Grammys last year. This year, she will perform again and arrive as a five-time nominee (contending for best record and song of the year for her chart-topper "Hard Place," album of the year for I Used To Know Her, and best R&B performance and song for "Could've Been"). Meanwhile, alternative rapper Tyler, the Creator will perform at the Grammys for the first time after receiving a nomination for best rap album for his candid LP Igor. As for Lovato, her Grammy performance — which could include new music — will be her first since her 2018 hospitalization, and Lizzo is also slated to perform after nabbing the highest number of nominations of all with eight nods.

The Recording Academy will also pay tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who tragically lost his life to gun violence last year. The entrepreneur, father, boyfriend, brother, and son was 33 years old. EGOT John Legend, gospel star Kirk Franklin, super producer DJ Khaled and rappers Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and YG will all hit the stage and perform in honor of Hussle, who earned three posthumous Grammy nods for his songs "Racks In The Middle" and "Higher."

Another scheduled performance of note is the "Old Town Road All-Stars," which will celebrate the insane success of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" and all of the mashups and remixes the song inspired. To fully capture the breadth of his pop culture monster, Lil Nas X will perform with Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, Diplo, yodeler Mason Ramsey and a few yet to be announced special guests .

And finally, in celebration of one of its own and to acknowledge the importance of music education, the Recording Academy will honor Ken Ehrlich, who is enjoying a 40-year career and as mentioned, is executive producing the Grammys. Because this will be his final year in that role, the farewell tribute includes a performance of "I Sing the Body Electric" from the 1980 film Fame. Featured performers include Debbie Allen, Tony winning star Ben Platt, Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr., John Legend, Common, Joshua Bell, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper and the War and Treaty. Gary Clark Jr., will also join the Roots separately for a performance of his Grammy-nominated hit "This Land."



The nominees: The highly competitive record of the year field is once again packed with big hits and the considerable contenders who created them. There's Ariana Grande who has been nominated for "7 Rings," Bon Iver for "Hey Ma," Billie Eilish for "Bad Guy," H.E.R. for "Hard Place," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus for "Old Town Road," Lizzo for "Truth Hurts," Khalid for "Talk," and Post Malone and Swae Lee for "Sunflower." The album of the year category, meanwhile, is equally aggressive with H.E.R. for I Used to Know Her, Bon Iver for I, I, Billie Eilish for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Lana Del Rey for Norman F---ing Rockwell, Ariana Grande for Thank U, Next, Lil Nas X for 7, Vampire Weekend for Father of the Bride, and Lizzo for Cuz I Love You. Visit Grammy.com, the show's official site, for a complete list of this year's nominees.

The 62nd Grammy Awards air Sunday at 8/7c on CBS.