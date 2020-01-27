Billie Eilish must be feeling pretty good for a "Bad Guy." The 18-year-old singer, whose album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? took over the pop culture zeitgeist in 2019, took home six Grammys on Sunday night, including a trophy for each of the Big Four categories — Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year.

Eilish is not only the first female to win all four of those trophies in a single night, but she is also the youngest person to do it. Christopher Cross was the first to do it in 1981, when he was 30 years old. Adele also has trophies in all four of the big categories, but two years separate her Best New Artist (2010) win from and her wins in the other three categories (2012, for 21).

Not only is Eilish the youngest person to sweep the Big Four in one night, but she's also the youngest solo artist to win Album of the Year. Eilish's other wins include Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered, Non-Classical Album. Her brother Finneas O'Connell also took home the Grammy for Producer of the Year for his work on the album. Not bad for a duo recording music in their bedroom.