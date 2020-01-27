It was an emotional night at the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday evening, largely due to the shocking death of NBA star Kobe Bryant earlier in the day. The tragic news put the evening into bittersweet perspective, with artists showing a deeper sensitivity during their stage time. As a result, the night's speeches and performances left our hearts swelling.

Here are our picks for the best moments of the 2020 Grammys.

A spirited opening number: Lizzo's opening Grammys performance was full of that fiery energy we've come to expect from her, but the performance kept right on peaking, right up to the point when she showed off her signature pipes — and by that, we mean her skills on the flute. -Lauren Zupkus

The opening tribute: News of Kobe Bryant's death broke the same day as the Grammys, and host Alicia Keys introduced a touching tribute to the basketball icon, calling on Boyz II Men to join her for a raw and emotional performance of "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday." She later suggested that this moment in music could be a source of healing for everyone who was hurting over the loss of Bryant, his daughter, and the rest of the victims in the helicopter crash, giving everyone at the Grammys and at home permission to enjoy the night as much as they were able to.

That epic body drop: Tyler, the Creator decided to burn the house down with his wild and dizzying performance which featured him rocking Sia's look and traveling across genres to, well, create. The set was original, spirited, and exciting, and, as he put it on Twitter shortly after the segment, the world is definitely going to stop counting him out after this.

Tyler, the Creator, 62nd Grammy Awards

Dear Daddy: Gossip lovers might've been hoping to see Camilla Cabello show some on-stage PDA to her beau Shawn Mendes, but instead, it was her father she dedicated her mic time to. Her dad wasn't the only one moved to tears by her pitch-perfect gesture.

The solid effort: Alicia Keys shared a sweet story about calling Prince to ask for permission to cover "How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore" before introducing a tribute performance by Usher and Prince's former protégé Sheila E. They played three of the late pop star's biggest hits — "Little Red Corvette," "Kiss," and "When Doves Cry," during which singer and dancer FKA Twigs performed a pole dance that might have earned a blush from Prince himself (but probably not). -Noelene Clark

When the truth didn't hurt: During Aerosmith's performance of their 1993 hit "Livin' on the Edge," Grammy-winner Lizzo stood up in the audience and danced along. But she took her appreciation to a whole new level when she shared the mic with Steven Tyler, singing along with 71-year-old rocker.

Feeling herself: From top to bottom, Ariana Grande was just plain enjoying herself at the Grammys. From her earnest posing game on the red carpet to her performance of all the newest hits in a playfully luxurious bedroom-themed backdrop, Grande was the very definition of self-love throughout the night, and we were so into her energy.

The cherub: Sure, Billie Eilish showed up to the 2020 Grammys with highlighter green hair and acrylic talons to match. But the 18-year-old songstress' gorgeous performance of "When The Party's Over" reminded everyone that no oversized, outlandish outfit could ever earn more attention than her pure, cherubic vocals. -Lauren Zupkus

The spindle set: There approximately 35 things to like about what Lil Nas X pulled off at the Grammys, not the least of which is the fact that he didn't make our ears bleed with yet another round of "Old Town Road." Sure, there was one downside — that is, the criminal underuse of Korean pop band BTS — but otherwise? This was an energetic showcase set to a very WTF merry-go-round of increasingly bizarre backdrops. Plus, he even came through with some trumpet play! Music is still music!

The real remembrance: The tribute to Nipsey Hussle is what the tribute to Prince should've been, bringing together the best in R&B, gospel, and hip hop music. And at the end, the tribute extended to Kobe Bryant as his and Hussle's photos appeared larger than life on the jumbo screen behind the stage. -Mekeisha Madden Toby

The triumph: Demi Lovato returned to the stage for the Grammys for the first time since her hospitalization, and, after she had to restart the set after choking on a sob, she rocked the whole place with her bustling and beautiful vocals. The honesty of her delivery was completely remarkable, and the sight of tears dropping down her cheeks was enough to get us choked up at home. Lovato was fully present and powerful in her moment, and one thing's for sure; despite the lyrics, people definitely are listening to her when she sings. That was one well-deserved Standing O.

The necessary sendoff: After Billie Eilish ran out of ways to say thank you for her barrel full of trophies, she decided to keep it simple with a literal "thank you" upon winning record of the year, and it was the mercifully brief speech we needed to close out a long night.

