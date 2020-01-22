Ah yes, here we are again at that special time of year when TV audiences actually like to watch commercials. Super Bowl LIV is just weeks away, and the teams are now set for the NFL's premier championship event — the San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Before we get to kick-off, though, the corporate competition for the buzziest and most memorable ad campaign of the season is already underway.

Will this year's slate of ads live up to last year's offerings — remember Harrison Ford's shopaholic dog? Good times — or even some of the all-time greatest Super Bowl ads? Let's take a look at what's made it to the internet ahead of Super Bowl Sunday so far.

Pop-Tarts: "Jonathan Van Ness Freak Out"

Jonathan Van Ness realllly doesn't like pretzels, folks.

Pringles: "Rick and Morty"

The class prepares for their Big Game takeover. @Pringles [ad] pic.twitter.com/wmbZAbmrJ2 — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) January 21, 2020

It's just a preview for now, but we're definitely feeling that chaotic energy that Rick and Morty thrives on as they apparently have a new snack food item to obsess over.

Mountain Dew: "As Good as the Original, Maybe Even Better?"

Mountain Dew is definitely channeling The Shiningin this preview for its Zero Sugar line ad.

Doritos: "Monologue "

Only a screen star with as much wild west swagger as Sam Elliott could elevate a well-worn radio earworm like "Old Town Road" to Oscar-worthy character monologue like he does in this Doritos commercial. Does this commercial sell chips? Well, we'll see. But does it get audiences' attention? You're darn tootin'. Doritos released a companion commercial to go with this one, feature Lil Nas X himself, strutting into town on a horse, and you won't want to miss it.

Olay: "Space Walk"

We'll have to wait to 'til the big game to find out how a skincare line relates to space, but, really, any excuse to feature female astronauts — even fake ones who forget the keys! — is just dandy. Plus, Taraji P. Henson as mission commander? Into. It.

Verizon: "Smoke"

Verizon is touting its 5G Ultra Wideband as the wave of the future by showing just how the technology could even help in life or death situations! Who knew speedy data transmission had so many secondary perks!

Cheetos: "Where It All Began"

Sorry for reminding you of this devastating fact, but it's been 30 years since MC Hammer's "U Can't Touch This" arrived to instant radio ubiquity, inspiring legions of '90s kids to stock up on Hammer pants and do the Hammer dance. Now, the rapper is back in the spotlight and stars in Cheetos' 2020 Super Bowl campaign in an ad which implies it was actually cheese-fingers — a common phenomenon associated with eating the crunchy treats, to be sure — which inspired his signature song.

Bud Light Seltzer: "The Message"

The White Claw shortage of 2019 was one of the most #firstworldproblems to make it into the year's national news feed, but Bud Light is still ready to answer the call for more spiked seltzer options. This ad takes us to Seltzer, Pennsylvania ( a real town) to find out why their fizzy drinks are worth trying in 2020. Fun fact: The call center number in the ad — 1-833-BL-Seltz -- is real, and it requires you to 1.) be 21 or older, and 2.) do some Easter egg hunting in the ad above to participate.

Turbo Tax: "All People Are Tax People"

As the old saying goes, there are only two certainties in life: death and taxes. So, TurboTax decided to do a riff the latter and point out that, as different as everyone's jobs, interests, and activities may be, filling out annual taxes is the true tie that binds. Kind of depressing, no?

Hyundai: "Dialect Coach"

David Ortiz, aka Big Papi, gets a one-on-one lesson in that iconic Boston accent from Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch in this ad. And while we have no idea how this helps the brand sell cars, it's still fun to see him flub that dialect even after so many years spent slugging for the Red Sox. Ortiz is one of several celebrities who'll be part of this campaign, which is ultimately meant to plug the 2020 Sonata, as Chris Evans and John Krasinski have also been tapped to appear in future spots.

Super Bowl LIV will air on Sunday, Feb. 2 starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

