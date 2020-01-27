On Sunday, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will team up for Super Bowl LIV's halftime showcase. Though each of them individually has enough star power to headline the show solo, the fact that these renowned pop artists are working together for this year's event means it stands a very good chance of becoming an instant all-timer. But before we find out what the two icons have in store for us in Miami, let's take a look back at some of the moments from Super Bowl halftime history that still have us singing.

Whether it's Prince's stunning performance of "Purple Rain" at Super Bowl XLI; Aerosmith, *NSYNC, and Britney Spears's electric "Walk This Way" at Super Bowl XXXV; or Beyoncé Knowles's reunion with Destiny's Child at Super Bowl XLVII, click the link or the image below to relive all the most unforgettable halftime shows in Super Bowl history.

Relive the most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows of all time in the gallery below.

The San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Kickoff takes place Sunday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

