It's time to go over your Super Bowl 54 checklist. You've got your chips, dip, wings, and other Big Game snacks. You are prepped for the halftime show. You know how to check in on the Puppy Bowl if you need a breather from the action. You also know how to find your favorite commercials from the game. Do you know where to re-watch the big TV trailers that came out while you were refilling your drink? Don't fret, that's what this post is for.

The Super Bowl is the highest rated TV event of the year, so naturally trailers for some of the biggest shows of 2020 came out before, during, and immediately after the game. Logan Lerman is going Nazi hunting with Al Pacino in Hunters on Amazon next month, and a tornado is hitting 9-1-1: Lone Star in the series' first big disaster episode coming later this week. Check out those big trailers and more below.

Hunters

One of the most highly anticipated shows of the year had to make a cameo at the Super Bowl. Hunters follows Al Pacino and his band of young Nazi hunters trying to root out a secret group that has embedded itself in America in the early 1970s.

9-1-1: Lone Star

A tornado is coming to Texas! It will be all hands on deck in this disaster episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star and it looks like a doozy! The nature goes wild and causes pandemonium on the 9-1-1 spin-off on Monday night. Don't miss out on our exclusive clip from the episode right here.

Super Bowl LIV airs Sunday, Feb. 2 at 6:30/5:30c on Fox.